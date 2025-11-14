Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Down 13% – Here’s Why

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) traded down 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 337,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 127,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Klondike Gold Stock Down 13.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$25.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.84.

About Klondike Gold

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.