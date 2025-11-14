Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Down 13% – Here’s Why

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) traded down 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 337,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 127,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Klondike Gold Stock Down 13.0%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$25.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.84.
About Klondike Gold
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
