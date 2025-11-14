AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$43.93 and last traded at C$43.75, with a volume of 1066421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AltaGas from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.67.

AltaGas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.48.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Equities analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

Featured Articles

