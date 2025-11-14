Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.19 and last traded at $137.2540, with a volume of 849951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.79.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

