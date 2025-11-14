Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.2450, but opened at $10.5250. Anta Sports Products shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 5,600 shares.

Anta Sports Products Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

Anta Sports Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 258.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This is a boost from Anta Sports Products’s previous dividend of $1.18.

Anta Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

