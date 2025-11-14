John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.85 and last traded at $35.8390, with a volume of 1026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, John Wiley & Sons has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.81.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 5.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

