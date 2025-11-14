Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Shares Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.1250 and last traded at $8.18. 227,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 710,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on BAYRY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
