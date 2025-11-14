China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.26.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

