ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of C$19.14 billion for the quarter.

ENEOS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JXHLY remained flat at C$12.88 on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267. ENEOS has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.06.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

