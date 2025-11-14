ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Announces Earnings Results

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

Shares of ParkerVision stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 92,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.21. ParkerVision has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

