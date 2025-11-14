ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Announces Earnings Results

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
ParkerVision Stock Performance
Shares of ParkerVision stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 92,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.21. ParkerVision has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.
ParkerVision Company Profile
