Infratil Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:IFT)

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 58.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.

Infratil Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.86.

About Infratil

Infratil Limited is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital Infrastructure, renewables, and social infrastructure. They prefer to invest in renewable electricity, data centers, telecommunications networks healthcare, and airports. It invests around the world. Infratil Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

