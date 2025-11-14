Infratil Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:IFT)

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 58.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.
Infratil Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.86.
About Infratil
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Infratil
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Quietly Leveraging AI While Everyone Chases NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Infratil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infratil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.