Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of EIC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 106,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,023. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Point Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.