Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.55. 431,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,150,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Stock Down 5.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Max R. Rangel acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,245. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 546,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after buying an additional 263,269 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 9.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,876,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 160,599 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.