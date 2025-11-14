Ares Management (ARES) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – Ares Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/4/2025 – Ares Management was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $188.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Ares Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Ares Management had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/14/2025 – Ares Management was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Ares Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $196.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Ares Management is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Ares Management was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2025 – Ares Management had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,533,796 shares of company stock worth $453,825,507 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.