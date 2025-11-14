Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) Insider Shaun Holthouse Purchases 4,695 Shares

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Holthouse bought 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.05.
Catapult Group International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $628.01 million, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 2.02.
Catapult Group International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Catapult Group International
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Stocks Quietly Leveraging AI While Everyone Chases NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Catapult Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catapult Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.