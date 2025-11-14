Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Jeffrey Korn Sells 10,000 Shares

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Korn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,385.50. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Crexendo Stock Up 1.0%
NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.85. 173,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,755. The company has a market capitalization of $210.51 million, a P/E ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.88. Crexendo Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.
Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Crexendo had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 172.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crexendo Company Profile
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.
