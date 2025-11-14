ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,593 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $59,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 390,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,540. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 733 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $18,434.95.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,161 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $25,774.20.

On Friday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 140 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $3,521.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,030.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,637 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $81,105.10.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 352 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $7,803.84.

On Friday, October 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,089 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $52,621.91.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 772 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $17,061.20.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $4,414.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,500 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $56,700.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE ACR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,553. The company has a market capitalization of $156.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,071.71 and a beta of 1.77. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 69.53 and a quick ratio of 69.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRES Commercial Realty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ACR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $24.50 price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,282,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

