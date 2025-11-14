NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) SVP Elizabeth Loveman Sells 1,897 Shares

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $94,736.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,509.68. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elizabeth Loveman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Elizabeth Loveman sold 2,997 shares of NACCO Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $135,524.34.

On Thursday, September 4th, Elizabeth Loveman sold 3,208 shares of NACCO Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $125,689.44.

NYSE NC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 4,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,216. The stock has a market cap of $376.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.74. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the first quarter worth about $2,910,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 343.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management increased its position in NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NACCO Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

