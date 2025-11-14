SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) Issues Earnings Results

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

SmartKem Stock Performance

Shares of SmartKem stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.82. SmartKem has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SmartKem stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Free Report) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SmartKem worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SmartKem to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SmartKem in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SmartKem Company Profile

SmartKem, Inc develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

