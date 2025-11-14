SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) Issues Earnings Results

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
SmartKem Stock Performance
Shares of SmartKem stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.82. SmartKem has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $7.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SmartKem stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Free Report) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SmartKem worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartKem
SmartKem Company Profile
SmartKem, Inc develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SmartKem
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Quietly Leveraging AI While Everyone Chases NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for SmartKem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartKem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.