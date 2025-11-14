Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 13,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 32,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

