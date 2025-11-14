Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 12,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 79% compared to the average volume of 6,815 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $2,936,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of KOLD stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.29. 4,826,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,453. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

