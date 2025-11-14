CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $40.1350. Approximately 492,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 985,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

CG Oncology Stock Up 5.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.32.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 15,945.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $200,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu acquired 1,515,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,515,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,999,983. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $5,511,784. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGON. Mangrove Partners IM LLC increased its position in shares of CG Oncology by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 671,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,885 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107,026 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CG Oncology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 1,180.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

