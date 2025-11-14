Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 605,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 423,148 shares.The stock last traded at $52.4250 and had previously closed at $52.35.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4737 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPIQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

