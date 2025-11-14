Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 605,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 423,148 shares.The stock last traded at $52.4250 and had previously closed at $52.35.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4737 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
Featured Stories
