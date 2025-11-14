Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,707,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 1,145,184 shares.The stock last traded at $38.8170 and had previously closed at $44.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MLYS

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daphne Karydas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $689,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,176,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,456,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,141,285.50. The trade was a 27.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 416,793 shares of company stock worth $18,669,643. 25.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.