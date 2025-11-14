Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.5930. Approximately 367,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 829,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $648.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

