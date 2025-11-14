Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,377,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 760,198 shares.The stock last traded at $110.4280 and had previously closed at $100.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABVX. Barclays initiated coverage on Abivax in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners set a $74.00 target price on Abivax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Abivax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Lifesci Capital lifted their price objective on Abivax from $45.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abivax from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abivax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Abivax Trading Up 8.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abivax

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Abivax by 2,561.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,606 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Abivax during the 1st quarter valued at $7,688,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abivax by 46.0% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP lifted its holdings in Abivax by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 1,099,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 508,401 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abivax in the third quarter valued at $38,827,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Abivax Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

