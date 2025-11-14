Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cogent Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 21,612 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,654% compared to the average volume of 1,232 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,656.08. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $88,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,038. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $212,692. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,704,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 30.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,012,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after buying an additional 469,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,368,000 after acquiring an additional 458,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 369.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 424,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 687,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,161,000 after acquiring an additional 406,129 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,182. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $866.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $241.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -1.96%.

Cogent Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

