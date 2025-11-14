Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.8790. 210,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 433,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNTH. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Dianthus Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 4,106.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,866,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after buying an additional 1,000,333 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 58.1% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,700,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 625,069 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

