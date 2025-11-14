Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.55, but opened at $95.88. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $114.3170, with a volume of 11,442,768 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 10.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $508.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $1,888,299.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,130.21. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,860,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 332,065 shares of company stock worth $26,675,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

