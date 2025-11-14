Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Up 10.2% – Still a Buy?

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 1,818,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,220,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Freddie Mac from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac Price Performance

Freddie Mac Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -291.33 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

(Get Free Report)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.