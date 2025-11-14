Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Up 10.2% – Still a Buy?

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 1,818,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,220,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on FMCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Freddie Mac from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac Price Performance
Freddie Mac Company Profile
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freddie Mac
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks Quietly Leveraging AI While Everyone Chases NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.