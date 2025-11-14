XOMA Royalty FY2029 EPS Forecast Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2029 earnings estimates for XOMA Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.04. The consensus estimate for XOMA Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered XOMA Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of XOMA Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOMA Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of XOMA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.12. XOMA Royalty has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. XOMA Royalty had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 27.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in XOMA Royalty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 255,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA Royalty by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 168,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XOMA Royalty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $155,836.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,543.21. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

