FY2027 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Boosted by Analyst

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.04.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.10. 7,317,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,815,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $167.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after purchasing an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

