Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 110.35% and a negative return on equity of 120.27%.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

SPRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.42. 176,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,131. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.55. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Insider Activity at Spero Therapeutics

In other Spero Therapeutics news, insider Esther Rajavelu sold 40,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $95,439.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 869,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,596.50. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

