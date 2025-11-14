Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 89.74% and a negative net margin of 343.97%.The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $6.82. 171,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,317. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Profound Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Profound Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Profound Medical stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.13% of Profound Medical worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.