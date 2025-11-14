Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OII Q1 Earnings

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Oceaneering International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $742.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.48 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OII. Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 184,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,642. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $361,502.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,109.24. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

