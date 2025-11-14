Taseko Mines FY2027 EPS Estimate Boosted by Stifel Canada

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$173.91 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.33.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.96. The company had a trading volume of 500,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,700. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.88. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.38 and a 12-month high of C$6.73.

In related news, insider Robert John Rotzinger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total transaction of C$759,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$668,367.27. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.89, for a total transaction of C$176,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,802,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,618,197.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

