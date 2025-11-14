What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for InPlay Oil Q4 Earnings?

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for InPlay Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst C. True now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2028 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$12.80.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 0.5%

TSE IPO traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$12.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.56. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$6.54 and a 52-week high of C$13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.42 million, a P/E ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 0.63.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -720.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darren W. Dittmer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 172,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,071,728. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. Also, Director Douglas Bartole sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.38, for a total value of C$87,500.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 341,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,889,797.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,389 shares of company stock worth $120,251. Insiders own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.