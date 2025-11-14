Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CLB

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Core Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLB. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:CLB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 78,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,838. The stock has a market cap of $715.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 275,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

