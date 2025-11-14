Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at UBS Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

HAS stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 582,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,958.48. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 40,357 shares of company stock worth $3,199,818 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,574,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,424,000 after acquiring an additional 131,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hasbro by 128.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Hasbro by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,634,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,505,000 after acquiring an additional 346,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,477 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

