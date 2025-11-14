PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 0.7%

PAGS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.46. 1,320,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $937.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.30 million. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 61.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.