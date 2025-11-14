Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,435.00

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,563.88.

TDG traded up $11.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,336.46. The stock had a trading volume of 137,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,130. Transdigm Group has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,295.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,402.99. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total transaction of $3,838,770.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,524. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,988,050.76. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock worth $29,917,993. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth $7,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

