Barrington Research Downgrades Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) to Underperform

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Surmodics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surmodics has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of SRDX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $41.58. 164,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,144. The company has a market cap of $594.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.91. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $41.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,476,000. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Surmodics by 103.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

