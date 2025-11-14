Block (NYSE:XYZ) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s current price.

XYZ has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.07. 4,285,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,974,592. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03. Block has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.73.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $78,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 253,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,988,290.12. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $30,356.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 126,806 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,284.62. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,247. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

