Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.08.

NYSE ACRE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.34. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 94.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

