Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Stock Price

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

SARO has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research raised StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

SARO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. 753,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. StandardAero has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StandardAero news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,438.48. This trade represents a 81.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 1,912.5% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 134,352,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,159,000 after purchasing an additional 127,676,968 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,548,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,133,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,579 shares during the period.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

