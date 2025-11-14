Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at UBS Group

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSFE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paysafe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

PSFE traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $401.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $24.11.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $433.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.59 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Paysafe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.830-1.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Paysafe by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,439,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,487,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $18,917,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 474,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Paysafe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

