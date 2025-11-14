Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports.

Equillium Trading Up 22.0%

NASDAQ EQ traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,186. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of Equillium at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equillium to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.00.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

