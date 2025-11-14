Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Up 8% After Analyst Upgrade

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $18.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bally’s traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 41,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 92,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

BALY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bally’s from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut their price objective on Bally’s from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bally’s by 2,087.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $864.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.99). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.The business had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Corporation will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

