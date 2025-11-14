Deswell Industries, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 570.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Deswell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

DSWL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.44. 8,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,100. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

