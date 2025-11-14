Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Creative Realities had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 26,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,678. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Creative Realities stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Creative Realities worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

CREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Creative Realities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

