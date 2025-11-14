Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.46. 342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

