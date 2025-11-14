Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.46. 342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
